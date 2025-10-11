Vivek Oberoi tells Bobby Deol 'you killed it as Ajay Talwar' as they bump into each other

Mumbai, Oct 11 Vivek Oberoi is all praises for Bobby Deol as Ajay Talwar after witnessing his phenomenal performance in Aryan Khan's debut directorial, "The Ba***ds Of Bollywood".

Vivek bumped into Bobby during a flight, and the 'Yuva' actor even dropped a selfie of the two on his official Instagram account.

"To my brother @iambobbydeol , or should I say Lord Bobby… or better yet nowadays, AJAY TALWAR!, (sic)" the 'Omkara' actor wrote on the photo-sharing app.

Vivek also reminisced about his first encounter with Lord Bobby nearly three decades ago when he visited his father, Suresh Oberoi, on the sets of "Soldier".

For those who do not know, Vivek’s father, Suresh, played the villain in Bobby's movie, "Soldier".

"Bumping into you on the flight took me straight back to 1997 visiting Dad @actoroberoi on the set of Soldier, I still remember how graciously you invited me into your trailer and took such good care of me all day. You’re still the same humble person even after 28 years", he remembered.

Expressing his admiration for Bobby's work in "The Ba***ds of Bollywood", Vivek went on saying, "After binging The Ba***ds of Bollywood, I have to say, you absolutely killed it as Ajay Talwar. I loved every nuance of such a complex character. I hope you continue flying higher than ever, and we meet on more such flights! Big props to the entire cast and crew, can’t wait for whatever is next on your calendar (red heart emoji) @redchilliesent @netflix_in #TheBadsOfBollywood."

Previously, Bobby praised Aryan's vision as a director in "The Ba***ds of Bollywood". The 'Animal' actor called himself lucky to be a part of this show.

Speaking during the trailer launch event of "The Ba***ds of Bollywood" Bobby said, "All I want to say is that I am so lucky to be a part of this show. It is one of the best shows - not because it's my show, Aryan's show, Shah Rukh's show, but I've seen it and it's just massive. Every actor in the show has performed so well."

