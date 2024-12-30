Vivek Oberoi’s investment tips for economic safety net, wealth creation go viral

Mumbai, Dec 30 Actor Vivek Oberoi, who was last seen in the streaming series ‘Indian Police Force’, has shared tips on wealth creation and investment.

A video of the actor talking about routing the funds as a safety net has resurfaced on the Internet.

He said in the video, “Your income of one year, whatever it is, first of all, keep thrice of that in savings, three times your annual income, that you are spending three years of your life according to what you were earning. Hopefully, you are not spending more than your earnings. So, according to that, you are sorted for three to five years, if anything goes up or down in life. So, that should be your safety net”.

He further mentioned, “Whatever temptation comes, it could say that this investment opportunity can give you 10x returns but, no, you will not touch it. And as your income grows, as your lifestyle changes, your expenses increase, then you have to maintain that ratio of 3x. You buy an RBI bond, you say that nothing is getting 4-5% on the savings account. No, you are getting peace, it is more valuable than the interest”.

Earlier, a video of Vivek Oberoi recollecting going to Akshay Kumar’s house for a party along with Riteish Deshmukh went viral on the Internet. It showed him talking about what it’s like to party at Akshay Kumar’s house at night.

In the video, Vivek said, “We were having a good time at Akki bhai’s place. At 9:30 pm, he got up and walked away. We thought he must have gone to the washroom. We saw the clock, it was 10:30 pm, he wasn’t there. Then we saw the clock again at 11:00 pm, he still wasn’t there. Then his wife came, and told us, ‘You guys may head home, as he has slept’”.

“We thought, ‘Oh the host has gone to sleep’. He is so committed, he is so focused, and he is very clear in his mind that he has to wake up early in the morning, work out and reach the sets on time. For all of that to happen, he has to sleep on time”, he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor