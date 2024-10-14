Vivek Oberoi's Old Video Of Bishnoi Community Resurfaces After Lawrence Bishnoi Warns Salman Khan After Baba Siddique's Murder (Watch)

The brutal and unexpected murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique has sent shockwaves through the film industry, as he was known for his close ties with several Bollywood celebrities, including Salman Khan. Shortly after the incident, Lawrence Bishnoi's gang claimed responsibility for Siddique's murder via social media. This comes after Bishnoi, who has a long-standing animosity towards Salman Khan, had repeatedly threatened the actor.

In light of these developments, an old video of actor Vivek Oberoi resurfaced, where he is seen praising the Bishnoi community’s dedication to wildlife preservation. In the clip, Vivek highlights how the Bishnoi community takes care of animals, particularly deer, saying, "There is only one community in the world, the Bishnoi community, where if a deer dies, the mothers in the community will nurse its fawn as if it were their own child." For context, Salman Khan became a target of the Bishnoi community after the 1998 Blackbuck poaching case, as the blackbuck is revered by them. In 2018, during a court appearance, Lawrence Bishnoi directly threatened to kill Salman Khan, stating, "We will kill Salman Khan in Jodhpur. Once we take action, everyone will know. I haven’t committed any crime yet, but they are falsely accusing me." Security around Salman Khan's Bandra residence, Galaxy Apartments, has been heightened multiple times, including after a firing incident outside his home on April 14, 2024.

Following Baba Siddique's murder on October 12, security has once again been increased around Khan’s residence. The actor, visibly upset, attended Siddique’s funeral along with his family, who have since requested friends from the film industry to limit their visits. In addition, a security lockdown has been enforced in South Mumbai’s Malabar Hill, home to Maharashtra’s top leaders, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. The incident also brings back memories of the highly publicized feud between Vivek Oberoi and Salman Khan from 2003, which remains one of Bollywood’s most infamous controversies.