Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri begins shooting for 'The Delhi Files', shares puja video from set

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 10 : Director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, best known for his film 'The Kashmir Files', has officially started shooting for his upcoming movie film 'The Delhi Files - The Bengal Chapter'.

The director shared the news with fans on his social media, as he posted the behind-the-scenes video from the set.

Agnihotri took to his X on Sunday to post a video showing the team performing a traditional puja, marking the start of the film's production.

"SHUBHARAMBH! With your blessings, the shooting of #TheDelhiFiles began today. A puja was conducted by all the devis of the crew. O Mother! Please give us the courage to tell this difficult tale with utmost honesty and fearlessly," read his post.

SHUBHARAMBH! With your blessings, the shooting of #TheDelhiFiles began today. A puja was conducted by all the devis of the crew. O Mother! Please give us the courage to tell this difficult tale with utmost honesty and fearlessly. pic.twitter.com/Wa57ryA2R4 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) November 10, 2024

According to a press release from the film's team, Agnihotri conducted intense research for the film and travelled across the country to places like Kerala, Kolkata, and Delhi. He studied over 100 books, and more than 200 articles, and gathered information from over 7000 research pages. The director and his team also visited 20 states to ensure the film's historical accuracy.

After the success of 'The Kashmir Files', Agnihotri has teamed up again with producer Abhishek Agarwal under the banner of Abhishek Agarwal Arts, alongside Agnihotri's own production house I Am Buddha. The project will be out in theatres on August 15, 2025.

Agnihotri made his directorial debut with Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets (2005) which had multiple stars with Anil Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi, Sunil Shetty and Irfan Khan among others. In 2022, he came up with 'The Kashmir Files' and won the plaudits of the audience and critics. His film won the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Film on National Integration at the 69th National Film Awards event in Delhi.

He also directed The Tashkent Files in 2019, for which he won the National Film Award for Best Screenplay - Dialogues.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor