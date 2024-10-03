Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri locks Independence Day 2025 release slot for 'The Delhi Files - The Bengal Chapter'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3 : Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri on Thursday announced the release date of his next film 'The Delhi Files - The Bengal Chapter'.

The project will be out in theatres on August 15, 2025.

Taking to social media, Vivek Agnihotri shared an intriguing poster of The Delhi Files - The Bengal Chapter while announcing the release date.

He captioned it, "MARK YOUR CALENDAR: August 15, 2025.After years of research, the story of #TheDelhiFiles is too powerful for one part. We're excited to bring you The Bengal Chapter - the first of two parts, unveiling a significant chapter in our history.#RightToLife."

Agnihotri made his directorial debut with Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets (2005) which had multiple stars with Anil Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi, Sunil Shetty and Irfan Khan among others. In 2022, he came up with 'The Kashmir Files' and won the plaudits of the audience and critics. His film won the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Film on National Integration at the 69th National Film Awards event in Delhi.

He also directed The Tashkent Files in 2019, for which he won the National Film Award for Best Screenplay - Dialogues.

