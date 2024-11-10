Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri starts shooting for ‘The Delhi Files’

Mumbai, Nov 10 Director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, who is known for ‘The Kashmir Files, ‘The Vaccine War’ and others, has shared an exhilarating update on his upcoming movie ‘The Delhi Files’. The director took to his X, formerly Twitter on Sunday, and shared that he has officially begun shooting for the film.

He shared a behind-the-scenes video from the set of ‘The Delhi Files’, marking the start of the film's shooting. The video captures the team performing a Pooja and offers a glimpse of the vast set created to replicate the partition era in Kolkata.

He wrote, “SHUBHARAMBH. With your blessings, the shooting of #TheDelhiFiles began today. A puja was conducted by all the devis of the crew. O Mother! Please give us the courage to tell this difficult tale with utmost honesty and fearlessly”.

For the film, Vivek proclaims to have done extensive research. He travelled from Kerala to Kolkata to Delhi to gather the information for his film.

Earlier, he visited Gandhi’s Ashram, as he took to social media to share pictures from his visit to Gandhi’s Ashram. He wrote, "For the research of #TheDelhiFiles, I spent days at Gandhi’s Ashram in Sewagram. This cottage has been visited by whos who of the world. Some of the best journalists used to station themselves here to interview Gandhi. Every parent must take their children there. Truly inspiring”.

He immersed himself in literature, reading over 100 books and more than 200 articles related to the historical events that form the backbone of his film. He and his team also travelled across 20 states for research, studying over 7000+ research pages and 1000 above archives articles were also studied other than books.

After 'The Kashmir Files', producer Abhishek Agarwal has yet again joined hands with Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri with his production banner Abhishek Agarwal Arts, along with Agnihotri's own production house 'I Am Buddha' on 'The Delhi Files'.

