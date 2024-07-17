Vivian Dsena: OTT has given a lot of opportunities to actors, TV’s still massy

Mumbai, July 17 One of television's most popular actors, Vivian Dsena has said that he is open to working for OTT as well as the small screen, as the former has given a lot of opportunities to many actors and the latter is a massy medium connecting with everyone.

"OTT is a game changer and given a lot of opportunities to a lot of actors, and TV is still a massy medium and connects with everyone. When audiences know the show is going to come at a particular time, people adjust their schedules according to it,” he said.

Vivian is open for work on the web space as well.

“OTT, talks are already on and the new age content is very interesting. Pyaar Ki Ek Kahani is one show which still has a higher recall value, as there was a buzz that it may also come on OTT. If it happens it will be fantastic," he said.

The actor, who has worked in shows such as 'Kasamh Se', 'Pyaar Ki Ek Kahani', 'Shakti- Astitva Ek Ehsaas Ki' and 'Udaariyaan', added: “People not only watch shows but they even hear the shows, homemakers switch on the TV even while cooking."

Talking about making a special appearance on 'Udaariyaan', which started airing from 2021, he said: " I did a cameo for the first time, and it was fantastic to shoot in Punjab and play a Punjabi character.''

