"Vocal for Local": Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit, Rupali Ganguly and others promote local businesses this Diwali

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 18 : In the spirit of Diwali and aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Vocal for Local" initiative, several prominent film and television personalities have come forward to support local businesses, encouraging citizens to shop locally and celebrate Indian entrepreneurship.

The "Vocal for Local" campaign aims to promote indigenous products, empower small businesses, and strengthen India's economic fabric by prioritising domestically produced goods.

Bollywood actress Triptii Dimri shared a special video dedicated to the effort, showing her promoting a local footwear shop in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. "There's something special about shopping from people who know your name, your choice, your vibe. This Diwali, I'm choosing local because every small shop has a big heart," Triptii wrote in her caption.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DP8ZNVgEStr/

Madhuri Dixit Nene also hopped onto the initiative, bringing a local lights business from Dehradun. "Diwali ki roshni tabhi poori lagti hai jab khushi apno ke saath baanti jaye. Let's support our local shops, our own people - and spread the light of togetherness," she added in the caption.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DP8qFb1kQi7/

Television actor Rupali Ganguly visited a local saree shop, leaving the owner as she went on to ask for a selfie in a bid to promote the business.

Rupali wrote, "From one festive season to another, our local shops never fail to bring that perfect Diwali warmth. Iss baar, khareedenge wahi se apno se. Let's celebrate India, let's be #VocalForLocal."

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DP6ZizTDJda/

Joining the initiative were other celebrities such as comedian Sunil Grover and singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan, who also promoted small vendors and thanked them for their essential role in society, especially during the festive season.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DP6eMyzjFm2/

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DP6hLC4kW8l/

The initiative has received significant attention this year, with citizens encouraged to buy from local artisans, weavers, and small businesses.

It is worth mentioning that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has time and again promoted the idea of Make in India, Vocal for Local and Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

'Vocal for Local' is a national movement, spearheaded by the Central Government and actively promoted by NITI Aayog, with the aim of encouraging consumers to prioritise domestically produced goods and services. At its core, the initiative seeks to strengthen India's economic foundation by empowering local businesses, boosting employment, and enhancing the country's manufacturing capabilitiesthereby advancing the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India).

