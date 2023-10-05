Vrajesh Hirjee, Gaurav Gera to come up with new comedy series 'Constable Girpade'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5 : Vrajesh Hirjee and Gaurav Gera are all set to tickle your funny bone with a series titled 'Constable Girpade'.

Touted to be a cop-comedy drama, 'Constable Girpade' is created by Saad Khan. It also stars Khushaal Pawar, Neel Salkar, Muskan Bamne, Sanket Bhosale and Chandni in pivotal roles.

On Thursday, the makers unveiled the show's trailer.

Constable Girpade (Khushaal Pawar) and Phenyl Mohan (Gaurav Gera), the master of disguise, engage in a cat-and-mouse game throughout the series, which is filled with humorous moments and adventure, as per a statement.

Constable Girpade explores the contrasting tones of Mumbai with complex crime cases that come to a shocking conclusion in the end, leaving viewers in splits.

Excited about the show, Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, Amazon miniTV said, "Constable Girpade is a perfect cop-comedy drama that has the perfect balance of investigations laced with humor, led by Khushaal Pawar as he prepares to win over audiences with his endearing portrayal of Girpade! Saad and his team have done a brilliant job of bringing together an ensemble that is definitely going to give audiences a laughter riot!"

'Constable Girpade' will be out on Amazon miniTV.

