Vyjayanthimala Bali conferred with Padma Vibhushan

New Delhi [India], May 9 : Veteran actor Vyjayanthimala Bali was conferred with the Padma Vibhushan award on Thursday.

Vyjayanthimala received the award in the field of art from President Droupadi Murmu during the Civil Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.

For the ceremony, Vyjayantimala wore a yellow saree with a red blouse and looked ethereal.

#WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu confers Padma Vibhushan upon veteran actor Vyjayantimala Bali in the field of Art during the Civil Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrpati Bhawan in Delhi

Recently, the legendary actress met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chennai.

Taking to X, PM Modi shared pictures from his meeting with Vyjayanthimala. In one of the images, PM Modi can be seen greeting Vyjayanthimala with folded hands.

"Glad to have met Vyjayanthimala Ji in Chennai. She has just been conferred the Padma Vibhushan and is admired across India for her exemplary contribution to the world of Indian cinema," he wrote.

Vyjayanthimala made her screen debut at the age of 16 with the Tamil film Vaazhkai (1949). 'Devdas', 'Sangam', 'Madhumanti' and 'Naya Daur' are some of her iconic films.

Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

The Awards are given in various disciplines and fields of activities like art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service.

Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

