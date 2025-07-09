‘Waiting for Green Signal from Doctor’: Dipika Kakar Opens Up About Her Acting Comeback Post Liver Surgery

Dipika Kakar was diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer and actor has been absent from her YouTube channel. Actress opened up about the post surgery health. She said somedays she feel like she has zero energy and totally drained out and that is the reason she is not making videos on her channel. Dipika Kakar did YouTube live and talked about her health, ongoing treatment, and future acting plans. She shared that her physical struggles have prevented her from creating vlogs as she had hoped.

Talking about health in live she said, "I couldn't sit still in one place, I would keep wandering here and there, always getting into some kind of mischief. Suddenly I’ve nothing to do. Of course, the doctor has advised me to keep moving my body. But there are days when I feel I just need to rest and do nothing. Thankful for god that my stitches are healing well. There is something as Target therapy which I’ll start from next week. During oral Target therapy, I’ll have to take a tablet." She also added that since Shoiba Ibrahim her husband and tv actor came to her life she has been writing poems.

Responding to her acting comeback Dipika said that I planned to get back to work once Ruhaan stops breastfeeding, but life had different plans. But yes she would love to get back to acting once doctor's give me green signal.

In May, Dipika Kakar was diagnosed with a liver tumor and underwent a 14-hour surgery in June for stage 2 liver cancer, during which her gallbladder and a portion of her liver were removed. Shoaib shared in a YouTube vlog that while Dipika currently has no cancer cells, the tumor was classified as "grade three and poorly differentiated," indicating it was aggressive and has a significant chance of recurring.