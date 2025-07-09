‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’ to open 69th BFI London Film Festival

Los Angeles, July 9 English actor Daniel Craig is set to attend the 69th edition of the BFI London Film Festival along with the director of his film, Rian Johnson.

‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’, which marks the third entry in the Benoit Blanc detective franchise, will make its international premiere as the opening night gala of the 69th BFI London Film Festival, reports ‘Variety’.

The screening will take place at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London, with simultaneous previews at venues across the U.K.

As per ‘Variety’, Daniel Craig returns as the famed private detective for what’s being billed as his most dangerous case yet, unraveling a brand-new murder mystery in an undisclosed setting.

The ensemble cast also features Josh O’Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack, and Thomas Haden Church.

This marks another high-profile collaboration between the festival and the popular franchise. ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ closed the 66th edition in 2022, while the original ‘Knives Out’ premiered as the festival’s Amex Gala in 2019.

“We’re honored to be opening the BFI London Film Festival with ‘Wake Up Dead Man’”, said Johnson, who wrote, directed and produced the film. “London is the birthplace of the golden age of detective fiction and it’s a thrill to be back”.

The film is directed, written and produced by Johnson through his T-Street banner with Ram Bergman.

“At this 69th edition of the BFI London Film Festival we are inviting audiences to get their spyglass at the ready as we get back on the case with another deliciously fun mystery from director Rian Johnson”, said Kristy Matheson, BFI London Film Festival director. “Led by Daniel Craig and Josh O’Connor, the film features incredible British and international talent on and off screen who bring a sense of play and verve to the screen, to craft a film that twists, turns and will keep audiences guessing to the final frame”.

