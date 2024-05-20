'Walked our talk, talked our walk', declares Pooja Bhatt; Tabu, Farhan, Zoya, Sanya cast vote

Mumbai, May 20 Filmmaker-actress Pooja Bhatt, after casting her vote with her father, acclaimed director-producer Mahesh Bhatt, in Mumbai on Monday took to Instagram to declare: "Walked our talk. Talked our walk!"

Pooja, who has been vocal about her politics and was last seen joining Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, wrote: "Was thrilled to see a long line at the polling booths at 7 a.m. this morning. Keep it up Bandra! Keep it up Mumbai!"

She ended her caption with an appeal to her fellow citizens: "Please go vote. Your voice matters!"

Among the other early Bollywood voters were Tabu, who wore a mask and loose-fitting clothes and came to vote accompanied by her driver, as well as celebrity filmmakers (and siblings) Farhan and Zoya Akhtar, who showed their inked index finger to the paparazzi after fulfilling their obligation.

'Dangal' actress Sanya Malhotra, like Rajkummar Rao before her, was seen at the Gyankendra High School in Andheri West. She was seen leaving the booth after casting her vote dressed in an all-black ensemble.

Sanya posed for the shutterbugs, showing her inked finger. She was then seen asking the paparazzi to not create a "traffic jam" near the venue.

The fifth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections started on Monday morning at 7 a.m. and will end at 6 p.m.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor