'Walking Cannes Is Not About Merit,' Says Uorfi Javed After Missing Red Carpet Due to Visa Rejection

Social media influencer and actress Uorfi Javed recently revealed that she missed an opportunity of walking Cannes 2025 red-carpet. Uorfi claimed that everything was ready, her team was working on outfit but her visa got rejected, because of which she couldn't meet it. In her recent post Uorfi said that walking Cannes is not an achievement as it is not based on merit and anyone can buy a ticket and attend the film festival.

Uorfi's wrote in her insta post, "Going to Cannes is an opportunity which isn't based on on your merit. Brands buy tickets to the red carpet and give them to influencers/celebrities to represent the brand. Individuals can also buy tickets. Walking the Cannes red carpet is not an achievement, not even for me. It's an opportunity to promote yourself. That's the truth. Here I said it. Unless you're film is being premiered at the festival (yeah then it's an achievement), other than that anyone can do it (if you have money or brands are ready to sponsor you)," she added.

Uorfi, known for her bold fashion and unapologetic personality, announced on May 14 that her visa was rejected, preventing her Cannes debut with skincare brand Inde Wild. She thanked Diipa Khosla and Kshitij Kankaria from Inde Wild but expressed disappointment, stating her team was disheartened after working on "crazy" outfit ideas for the red carpet. Despite this setback, she acknowledged rejection as part of life.Uorfi's unconventional fashion often sparks social media buzz, with many believing she should have represented India at the Met Gala.

Cannes 2025 began on May 14, featuring Urvashi Rautela, Jacqueline Fernandez, Chhaya Kadam, and Nitanshi Goel among the Indian attendees. Other Bollywood celebrities expected to attend include Simi Grewal, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sharmila Tagore, Karan Tacker, Janhvi Kapoor, and Ishaan Khatter.