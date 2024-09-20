'Walking Dead' star Jeffrey Dean Morgan all set to host 'Destination X'

Washington [US], September 20 : Actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan is going to take on a new role as he is set to donning the hat of a host for the new competition series 'Destination X', reported People.

As per the official description of the series, it merges fantasy and reality. in the show, "contestants embark on the road trip of a lifetime but have no idea of their location."

"In order to win, they must figure out their mystery locations. Once they're on the blacked-out Destination X bus, the journey transforms into a real-life game board, with challenges designed to offer clever clues as to their location, along with a few misdirects to keep them guessing," reads the official description.

Whichever contestant who will reach the destination first will be regarded as the winner and the elimination will take place at the end of each episode.

While talking about the series, Morgan said, "Destination X captivated me with its blend of travel, mystery, and gaming. I can't wait to embark on this wild guessing game across the globe as Master of Ceremony, navigating players through challenges that test their mental and physical abilities," as per the press release. 'Destination X' will be Morgan's first unscripted role. It will premiere in 2025, reported People.

