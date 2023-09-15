Wamiqa Gabbi, Neena Gupta, Priyanshu Painyuli open up on their roles in ‘Charlie Chopra and the Mystery of Solang Valley’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15 : Actors Wamiqa Gabbi, Neena Gupta and Priyanshu Painyuli spoke about Vishal Bhardwaj’s directorial series ‘Charlie Chopra and the Mystery of Solang Valley’. They opened up about their roles and how they prepared for their characters in the series.

Wamiqa told ANI, “I am playing Charlie Chopra, who stays in Chandigarh and makes jams and honey. However, when his fiancé became a suspect in a murder case, she tried to do everything to save him.”

She added, “Vishal sir called me and said, ‘I need your time and in between the preparation and shoot, you will not do anything”. I said, ‘okay’. And I did nothing but devote maximum time to preparing for the character. I met Vishal sir and discussed the script and my character. Interacted with female detectives on Zoom and saw detective movies.”

As the show is based on a crime mystery novel by Agatha Christie, ‘The Sittaford Mystery’, Wamiqa shared how the characters in the series are different from the novel.

“I was meeting Vishal sir almost every second day. We were doing script reading, working on characters as much as possible and holding Zoom meetings with women detectives in India. I saw a lot of detective films. Charlie Chopra is an adaptation but Agatha Christie's book has Western culture and characters. Vishal sir has done its Indian adaptation. India has several cultures so we can't be one-shade characters. All the characters in this film are multi-shaded. The core might be the same but the characters are very different," she added.

“Vishal sir did a lot of improvisation during the shoot and that is how we prepared for our characters. There is a lot to learn from him.”

Priyanshu, who is playing a local journalist from Himachal Pradesh said, “I am playing a local journalist who wants to become famous and get a job in some big channel.”

In preparation for his character in director Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming 'Charlie Chopra and The Mystery Of Solang Valley', actor Priyanshu Painyuli said, "I reached Manali quite early and spoke with the locals as well as a dialect coach. I tried to do that accent right so that it appeared authentic as we were telling their story. I watched YouTube videos of local journalists...The script is so beautiful that if you understand Vishal and his story - half of the work is done, I think. I made the character as colourful as I could."

Neena added, “I am playing a doctor and wife to Gulshan Grover’s character in the series.”

The series stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Priyanshu Painyuli, Naseeruddin Shah, Lara Dutta, Neena Gupta, Ratna Pathak Shah, Gulshan Grover, Paoli Dam, Vivaan Shah, Imaad Shah. While the pilot episode was released earlier only, the remaining episodes will be streamed from September 27 on SonyLIV.

