Wamiqa Gabbi on joining Karan Johar's production banner: It feels surreal

Mumbai, Dec 17 Bollywood actress Wamiqa Gabbi, who will next be seen in a film with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, calls the experience surreal and says it feels like a childhood dream coming full circle.

“It feels surreal,” Wamiqa said. “I’ve grown up on these films. To now be part of that world is pure joy.”

For her, this association goes deeper than just a banner name as it taps into the nostalgia of being a kid watching Hindi films.

“Growing up, Dharma films, YRF, even everything Sanjay Leela Bhansali created, that was my childhood. Those films shaped how I saw cinema,” she added.

“So to now be doing a film with Dharma Productions feels surreal,” she said.

The actress added: “It’s nostalgic, emotional and honestly, pure joy. I’m very happy and excited to see myself in that world. There’s always a special Dharma touch you feel when you watch one of their films.”

On the work front, Wamiqa was last seen in Bhool Chuk Maaf, a fantasy romantic comedy directed by Karan Sharma. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao, and Seema Pahwa.

She will be a part of the highly discussed sequel, "Pati Patni Aur Woh 2", co-starring Ayushmaan Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan. Helmed by Mudassar Aziz, the project will get a theatrical release next Holi on March 4, 2026.

Wamiqa also has "Bhooth Bangla", "Kuku Ki Kundali", "Tiki Taka", and "Goodachari 2".

“Bhoot Bangla” is by Priyadarshan. The film brings the iconic trio of Priyadarshan, Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. The project will also see Tabu, Rajpal Yadav and Mithila Palkar in crucial roles, along with others.

The Priyadarshan's directorial has been produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms in collaboration with Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films. The film is co-produced by Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali.

The story of the movie has been written by Akash A Kaushik and the screenplay by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair, and Priyadarshan. The dialogues have been penned by Rohan Shankar.

"Bhooth Bangla" is slated for a theatrical release on April 2, 2026.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor