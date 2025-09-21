Wamiqa Gabbi reminds herself that 'life is much more than what we worry about'

Mumbai, Sep 21 Actress Wamiqa Gabbi decided to take a small breather from her hectic schedule and reminded herself that "life is much more than what we worry about".

The 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' actress took to her official IG and treated her InstaFam with some 'random' photos from her phone. The album enjoys a variety of stills, from getting her makeup done, to some goofy selfies at different occasions - from inside a car, to the set, to a fun getaway.

Effectively putting her state of mind into words, Wamiqa wrote on the photo-sharing app, "What do I call these set of random photos I have in my phone? Random? Does everything in life happen randomly? This chaos that we create or encounter with, is it a random chaos? It’s an organised chaos. It’s a journey that is the most beautiful and the most unpredictable- impossible to predict (sic)."

Claiming that the desire that beats every other desire is life itself, she added, "The journey of becoming one with the universe. It’s as exciting as it can get. The magic of learning that it offers beats every other desire in life. It’s life itself (White heart emoji) This is what I’m feeling today, reminding myself that life is much more than what I worry about (Flower emoji) #PremiqaIsOverwhelmedToday."

Fellow actress Tamannaah Bhatia penned in the comment section, "Tum ek nazm ho premiqaaaa."

Coming to her professional commitments, Wamiqa will next be seen alongside popular YouTuber Bhuvan Bam in Karan Johar's next project titled "Kuku Ki Kundali".

The drama will be made under the direction of Sharan Sharma, who is known for his work in "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl" and "Mr. & Mrs. Mahi."

Over and above this, Wamiqa will also be a part of Priyadarshan's "Bhooth Bangla".

The diva has been paired opposite Akshay Kumar for the first time in the forthcoming horror comedy, which also stars Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Asrani.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor