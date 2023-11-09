Wamiqa Gabbi roots for animal friendly Diwali

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 9 : As the loud noises and flashes cause severe anxiety in animals during Diwali, actress Wamiqa Gabbi urged everyone to take care of strays this festive season.

"As an animal lover and advocate, I feel a deep empathy for the animals who experience distress during festivals like Diwali. I feel we should celebrate, with grandiose and fervour, celebrate with compassion, but ensuring that our festivities do not inadvertently harm those who cannot speak for themselves. I have always strived to use my voice in whatever capacity through my platforms to make people realise, that celebrating and empathy during such times are both equally important," Wamiqa emphasized.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court directed all states to take steps to minimise air pollution, especially during the festival season. The key is to sensitise people, the court added.

On September 22, the top court had shot down demands by firecracker manufacturers and Centre to allow the production of joint crackers and improved green crackers having lesser concentration of barium salts - once banned by the top court in October 2018 for being a health hazard.

