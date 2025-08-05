Wamiqa Gabbi wishes ‘Guru’ Vishal Bhardwaj on 60th birthday

Mumbai, Aug 5 As filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj turned 60, actress Wamiqa Gabbi, who has worked with the director in Khufiya, Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley, and a segment in Modern Love Mumbai, wished her “guru”.

Wamiqa took to her Instagram stories section, where she shared an adorable picture featuring the director-actress duo.

The picture showcased Wamiqa and Vishal in a snowy outdoor location. The filmmaker is smiling and could be seen making a bunny ears gesture with his hands over his head. Wamiqa had her hands placed on the filmmaker's shoulders and smiled sweetly at the camera.

The picture seemed to have been taken during the shoot of the series Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley, which is based on a crime mystery novel by Agatha Christie, The Sittaford Mystery.

For the caption, Wamiqa wrote: “Happy Birthday @vishalrbhardwaj sir #GuruPurnima.”

Vishal is known for his work in Hindi cinema, and is the recipient of nine National Film Awards.

He is known for films such as Makdee, Maqbool, Omkara, Haider, Kaminey, 7 Khoon Maaf, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, Ishqiya, its sequel Dedh Ishqiya and the drama thriller Talvar among others.

Talking about Wamiqa, she was last seen in the Rajkummar Rao-starrer “Bhool Chuk Maaf,” a fantasy romantic comedy film written and directed by Karan Sharma. The film followed the story of Ranjan, a small-town romantic boy from Banaras, who lands a government job to marry Titli but forgets his vow to Lord Shiva-only to be trapped until he fulfils his promise.

Her next is 'G2' with Adivi Sesh and Emraan Hashmi. The film will release on May 1, 2026.

The project further boasts a stellar cast with Banita Sandhu, Murali Sharma, Supriya Yarlagadda, and Madhu Shalini in prominent roles, along with others.

Along with the release date, the makers have also dropped the first look poster of Sesh, Hashmi, and Gabbi from the forthcoming action spy thriller.

Sesh wrote on his official Instagram handle, "I was silent until now. Because we have been building something EXPLOSIVE. Shooting in six countries. 23 sets. 150 days. Releasing in 5 languages. My BIGGEST. Exploding worldwide MAY DAY! May 1, 2026 In Theaters. #G2 #Goodachari2."

Made under the direction of Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi, "G2" is being produced by TG Vishwa Prasad’s People Media Factory, in collaboration with Abhishek Agarwal's Abhishek Agarwal Arts, and AK Entertainments.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor