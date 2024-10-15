"Want to be a better man everyday": R Madhavan pens sweet birthday wish for wife Sarita

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 : Actor R Madhavan shared a special post for his better half Sarita Birje on her birthday.

Madhavan took to his Instagram handle on Tuesday to wish his wife by sharing a romantic picture of themselves.

The picture beautifully captures the love between Madhavan and Sarita. He can be seen lovingly holding her close while giving a peck on her cheek.

Along with the post, he penned a sweet message for her, which read,"You know, I can never get enough of this my love. So grateful to be able to do that every year on your birthday as well. You just make me feel like I want to be a better man every day Happily... and you amaze me every time I see you. You know, I say that all the time, but it never gets old .HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY HONEYYYYY."

As soon as the post was shared, fans and industry members chimed in the comment.

Rakul Preet Singh wrote, "Happppy happppy bdayyyy !!! U guys are goals. love love and only love."

Tisca Chopra commented, "Happy birthday Sarita!"

Dia Mirza dropped a comment, which read, "Happy Birthday Sarita. Love love love always."

Raashii Khanna also posted, "Aww.! happy birthday!"

Madhavan and Sarita got married in 1999 and they share a son named Vedaant. Vedaant is a swimmer who won his first gold at the Danish Open in April 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhavan recently impressed audience with his performance in 'Shaitaan', which also stars Ajay Devgn and Jyotika.

In the coming months, he will be seen sharing screen space with Kangana Ranaut in pan-India psychological thriller.

A few months ago, taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kangana shared a picture and wrote, "Today in Chennai we started filming our new film, a psychological thriller. Other details coming soon. For now need all your support and blessings for this very unusual and exciting script."

The film will be helmed by the Thalaivii director Vijay. R Madhavan and Kangana previously worked together in Tanu Weds Manu and Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

He will also be seen in a new project also starring Ranveer Singh Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal.

Aditya Dhar, who is best known for his national-award-winning film 'URI: The Surgical Strike', is directing this major feature.

The film's production involves Jyoti Deshpande from Jio Studios and Lokesh Dhar, alongside Dhar, under their B62 Studios banner.

