Want To Create Content That Resonates With Family and Reflects Patriotism: Shalini Chaudhary

In today’s time, producing content has become increasingly challenging with so many platforms like TV, OTT, and films available, but actor-producer Shalini Chaudhary shared that she believes in producing content that aligns with her values. She said, "A lot of OTT platforms have come, and there are so many YouTube channels too. But at all places, such content is coming that you can't watch it with your family. I like the kind of content that you can watch with your family, and you don't feel embarrassed to watch it with your children or parents.”

"I won't leave my culture just to make money. I will always make content that is clean and deserves to be watched with family," she added. Shalini shared that she is currently exploring projects around the army because she firmly believes it strikes a chord with audiences. "No matter what you do or what your opinion is, patriotism fuels a passion in every Indian, and they love watching content based on this theme."

But which project to pursue? "It's simple, I go with the projects that will come on OTT. It's not whether the project is big or small, but it should pass for OTT. OTT streaming has its own benefits. So, I do not do without OTT,” she said. Regarding varied audience tastes, she stressed the importance of balance. “In my house, for example, there are 15 people. Not all of them are of the same age, and not all of them have the same opinion. So, everyone has to handle it in their own way. Everyone has their own choices and what they like to see. But everyone likes to see a clean and neat project," she ended.