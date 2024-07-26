Want to learn 'tabaahi' steps? Watch Tamannaah's tutorial video on 'Aaj Ki Raat'

Mumbai, July 26 Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who makes a special appearance in the song 'Aaj Ki Raat' from the upcoming comedy horror film 'Stree 2', shared a tutorial video of the viral dance steps on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, Tamannaah posted a reel video in which she effortlessly grooves to the track 'Aaj Ki Raat', sung by Madhubanti Bagchi, Divya Kumar, and Sachin-Jigar.

In the video, Tamannaah is seen wearing a black sleeveless crop top and blue leggings, practicing the dance moves.

The post is captioned: "Thank you for all the love on 'Aaj Ki Raat'. You all asked me how to do the step, so here it is. @vijayganguly made sure that Tabaahi Pakki Hai. And now I can't wait to see you all recreate this on Reels #AajKiRaat #Stree2."

Actress Shweta Tiwari commented: "You killed it."

Sonam Bajwa wrote: "Them moves."

Diana Penty dropped fire emojis in the comment section.

'Stree 2' is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of Maddock Films and Jio Studios.

A sequel to the 2018 movie 'Stree', it stars Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles, alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana in pivotal roles.

On the work front, Tamannaah was last seen in the Tamil comedy horror film 'Aranmanai 4', directed by Sundar C. The film stars Sundar, alongside Tamannaah, Raashii Khanna, Ramachandra Raju, Santhosh Prathap, Kovai Sarala, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, and Delhi Ganesh.

The actress next has an action drama 'Vedaa', directed by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment, and JA Entertainment.

The film stars John Abraham, Sharvari, and Abhishek Banerjee.

Tamannaah also has the supernatural thriller film 'Odela 2', directed by Ashok Teja and created by Sampath Nandi, in the pipeline.

