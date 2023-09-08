Want to talk to SRK on a walkie-talkie? Type 'Jawan' on Google and you will get a sweet surprise

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 8 : With 'Jawan', Shah Rukh Khan has once again proved why he is called the Badshah of Bollywood.

The film, which is directed by Atlee, has stormed the box office, underscoring that SRK's magic remained as appealing as ever. From his opening line to "Kaun Hu Main" to his seeti-mar climax dialogue "Bete ko haath lagane se pehle baap se baat kar", SRK unleashed his massy avatar in the most unimaginable way. His magnetic presence and acting prowess have been drawing audiences to theatres like a magnet. Not only fans but Google India also celebrated Jawan's release.

If you type 'Jawan' on Google search engine, you will be greeted with a small walkie-talkie icon on the screen and the moment that is clicked, the screen gets covered by bandages. It is accompanied by Shah Rukh Khan's voice saying "Ready."

This gesture by Google India has won SRK's heart.

Reacting to it, he tweeted, "Jawan ko Google par bhi dhoondh lo aur theatres mein bhi! it’s so much fun….to see the bandages when I don’t have to tie them on my face!!! #JawanOnGoogle."

Jawan ko Google par bhi dhoondh lo aur theatres mein bhi! it’s so much fun….to see the bandages when I don’t have to tie them on my face!!!#JawanOnGoogle https://t.co/iHAQYYgxAN— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 8, 2023

Jawan fever has literally taken on everything.

'Jawan' has achieved remarkable box office success on its opening day. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, 'Jawan' has minted Rs 65.50 crores at the Indian box office in Hindi language.

Taran Adarsh shared a post and wrote, “‘JAWAN’ IS SENSATIONAL… CREATES HISTORY… #Jawan hits the ball out of the stadium, SHATTERS *ALL* PREVIOUS RECORDS… BIGGEST OPENER [#Hindi films] in #India… *Day 1* biz…” #Jawan: ₹ 65.50 cr [19.09% HIGHER than #Pathaan] #Pathaan: ₹ 55 cr #KGF2 #Hindi: ₹ 53.95 cr #War: ₹ 51.60 cr #TOH: ₹ 50.75 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

'Jawan' also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Deepika Padukone has a special cameo in the action-packed drama.

