"Wanted my foray into streaming, I'm headlining tentpole project": Sonam Kapoor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 : Actor Sonam Kapoor, who returned to movies last year post-pregnancy said she is ready to explore streaming platforms if she is approached with a tentpole film or series.

Sonam, was recently seen in the film 'Blind' directed by Shome Makhija and also starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles.

The film marked Sonam's return to acting after a maternity break. Sonam gave birth to Vayu in August 2022.

Sonam explained in a statement, "For me, being a part of good content and good cinema is all that matters. The platform where it's releasing is immaterial because the world has changed. I'm excited to lead a project on streaming that bowls people over. I'm thoroughly loving the diversity of content out there."

Sonam is an avid watcher of content on streaming and is happy how the platforms have changed the content appetite of people.

She said, "I have always been wanting to make my foray into streaming, provided I'm headlining a tentpole film or a series on a global streaming platform. I have been a binge watcher of the outstanding content that streaming platforms have been creating for years now."

She added, "I believe streaming platforms have pushed the content envelope of our country, have made it more creatively disruptive & dynamic. The bar that streaming content has set globally as well as in India is incredible. Streaming allows you to experiment a lot as an artiste. It is a very exciting medium for me. So, I'm all game to make my debut on streaming."

Sonam stated, "I know my debut on streaming has been a long time coming and I hope people will really love what I'm going to offer."

Meanwhile, Sonam has signed two new projects as well, one of them being 'Battle for Bittora.' The details of the other project are being kept under wraps currently.

