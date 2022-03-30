Wanted singer Tom Parker dies at 33 due to brain cancer

Tom Parker who was known as the wanted singer died at 33 from brain cancer.

His wife, Kelsey on her Instagram revealed this news, she wrote 'It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side. Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.”

She further said Parker family is "truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support” he had received during the diagnoses in October 2020.

Parker was one of the five endearingly high-energy members of the Wanted, he had become more famous from popular British boyband in a generation. Their debut 2010 single, the anthemic All Time Low, were at the top.

He also sung five UK top songs like Walks Like Rihanna, Chasing the Sun and Lightning, all of which brought a boisterous British personality to the EDM-laced pop of the era.