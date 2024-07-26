"Wanted to bring out their inner feminine goddess energy": Isha Jajodia on dressing Jacqueline, Riddhima at India Couture Week

New Delhi, [India], July 26: Designer Isha Jajodia has made a grand return to India Couture Week followin her successful debut at the event last year.

The show on Thursday at the Couture event featured her latest collection, 'Art of Eternity,' which left a lasting impression on attendees.

A highlight of the show was the presence of Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who walked the ramp in Jajodia's creations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FDCI (@fdciofficial)

Speaking about her experience, Isha told ANI, "Oh yes, absolutely. I think they both are such lovely, beautiful girls. Riddhima is a very, very old friend of mine. When I reached out to her, she took no time to agree. She said, 'For sure.' She's someone who's contemporary and classic, so I wanted to give her a chikankari and a lace lehenga. For Jacqueline, since she's modern, I wanted to give her a corset-fitted gown with a cape. Actually, for both of them, I wanted to bring out their inner feminine goddess energy."

The designer said that it was "overwhelming" for her to showcase collection at India Couture Week for the second time.

"Yes, as I said, it's overwhelming. I've already cried three times. I'm absolutely overwhelmed with gratitude that everything is coming together; all the hard work and effort is coming together."

Speaking about her collection, which is inspired from French culture, Isha added, "The name says Art of Eternity, which is eternal pure love, and is absolutely divine. I'm inspired by French culture a lot, and you'll see many motifs and floral pastels in the collection, along with very soft dainty laces. It's basically for a woman who's very confident, yet very elegant, and modern yet contemporary. That's what I keep in mind when designing my bride."

Isha Jajodia had debuted at the Indian Couture Week with Rose Room last year.

Her latest collection, inspired by floral motifs and the theme of eternal love, featured intricate hand-cut lace on a range of exquisite fabrics in both pastel and darker tones.

India Couture Week kicked off on July 24.

Falguni Shane Peacock will close the fashion gala on July 31.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor