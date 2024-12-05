"Wanted to do this film as it is a family movie": Director Anil Sharma on 'Vanvaas'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 5 : 'Gadar' fame director Anil Sharma's next film 'Vanvaas' will be released in theatres on December 20. Ahead of the film's release, the ace director talked about his film and shared his experience of working with veteran actor Nana Patekar.

The film redefines the meaning of family, emphasizing that true bonds are not always forged by blood but by love and acceptance. It stars Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles.

In a conversation with ANI, Anil Sharma shared what inspired him to make the film. "I did what I could but it's not even two per cent of what our parents did for us. Anyway I feel, there were many moments in which we could do a lot but couldn't. So there is a vacuum. To fill that, my conscience always wanted to make a film about it."

"As a filmmaker, you also have the responsibility and want to do something. I wanted to do this film. Leaving the commercial angle, I wanted to do something as a filmmaker. Definitely, 'Gadar 3' was to be expected after 'Gadar 2', or some bigger action film, but as a director, you have some responsibility and wish. I wanted to do this film as it is a family movie," he added.

While sharing the message given by the film, he shared, "Now there are nuclear families. Every house is a vanvaas, seniors are living like vanvaaasi. Through this film, I want to convey, "Pita ka karm hah bache ko palna and bacho ka dharm hah baap ko sambhalna"

"I feel that no explanation can outweigh parental love. That is why I wanted to make such a film."

On working with Nana Patekar, he said, "When I read this story, I decided to approach Nana, knowing he would say yes. I couldn't pick any random story. I had only two choices. Either I take on comic subjects like Welcome and Housefull, which may be multi-starrers, or he may not come. The second option is to centre the plot around Nana. It should be performance-oriented and have depth. That's why I took the story and went to him. He is still a story enthusiast."

Nana Patekar is an established name and he has worked in numerous films. He shared his experience of working with a young talent Utkarsh Sharma and appreciated him for his acting skill and dedication towards his craft.

"There is no scope for fear. He knows what he is doing. Not even one line was layered from the script. He learned the script by heart. As a co-actor, it is my responsibility that whenever he does his scene, I should never give up. Nor, I get tired neither did he. There is no senior-junior between us. A mountain is made of every type of stone be it small or big doesn't matter. He is so natural. He prepares but it is not shown on the camera as he does everything effortlessly. There is a difference between being natural and performing and he is a natural actor."

Utkarsh added, " Nana believes in preparation and that's what I learned from him. And I believe the same. I learned a lot from him. Whatever I learned in acting schools and other institutions, I saw the application of it in Nana Patekar's acting. Sir did a lot of theatre and I could see it all in his preparation. He is like a doctor. He knew when the actor was nervous or when he was facing problems. He also supports other artists on set."

Recently, the makers unveiled the trailer of the film.

Speaking about Vanvaas, Sharma said earlier, "This film is deeply personal to me, as it explores themes of love, sacrifice, and what it truly means to be a family. Nana Patekar, Utkarsh, Simrat, Rajpal Yadav, and others have brought unmatched depth and authenticity to their roles. I can't wait for audiences to witness their journey on the big screen."

Adding his perspective, Nana Patekar shared, "Vanvaas is not just a storyit's a reflection of emotions we often bury deep within ourselves. Playing this character was like peeling back layers of my own understanding of family, honor, and belonging. It's a film that speaks to the soul, and I believe audiences will find a part of their own journey in it."

A Zee Studios Worldwide release, Vanvaas hits the theatres on 20th December. Simrat Kaur is also a part of the project.

