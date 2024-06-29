Wanted to explore comedy genre, says Vicky Kaushal about 'Bad Newz'

Mumbai, June 29 Vicky Kaushal has said the reason he agreed to do 'Bad Newz' is because he wanted to explore the comedy genre, something he hasn’t done before.

Famous for portraying larger-than-life characters, Vicky departs from his norm in 'Bad Newz'.

The actor shared his experiences shooting for a comedy film, expressing a profound sense of familiarity and comfort despite venturing into uncharted territory.

Vicky said: “For me, shooting for this film was like being at home because Anand Tiwari and Karan Johar, the people with whom I was collaborating, had this feel-good thing going with them, plus the script was very good. The concept of the film, I found it to be new, and the kind of humour it has, though I haven’t explored the comedy genre much as an actor.”

Talking about Anand Tiwari, the film's director, Vicky said: "Apart from being a phenomenal actor, he is a brilliant director, especially when it comes to comedy. So, I was also feeling good surrendering to him."

Continuing on the theme, the actor said: "For me, it was also something new, and the kind of energy you need to showcase in scenes, I got it from the set. I was working with a family, which mattered because I hadn't done much before in the comedy genre and a lot of things were new for me. So, without thinking much, I surrendered to it."

Directed by Anand Tiwari, 'Bad Newz' is being presented by Amazon Prime and Dharma Productions in association with Leo Media Collective.

'Bad Newz' is slated to be released in theatres on July 19.

