"Wanted to show our love for Rajini", Japenese YouTuber Mayo shares her experience of shaking a leg to Rajni's 'Kaavaalaa'

New Delhi [India], August 17 : Mayo, a Japanese YouTuber who is a popular content creator, has expressed her love for India as her video dancing with Japanese Ambassador to India Hiroshi Suzuki to the tunes of Rajinikanth's hit song 'Kaavaalaa' from the film 'Jailer' goes viral.

After the video of a Japanese man dancing to the song went viral, the Japanese envoy to India created a video with Japanese YouTuber Mayo in which he is seen shaking a leg to the track.

During an exclusive conversation with ANI, YouTuber Mayo spoke about getting an education in Hindi and how she is fond of making videos in Hindi about Japan and India. While speaking to ANI, Mayo said that Rajinikanth is very famous in Japan and that she wanted to show her love for him.

“The Japanese ambassador used to make a lot of videos about India and Japan. We then decided to collaborate on the video. I suggested Rajinikanth's song when collaborating because he is well-known and popular in Japan. There are numerous die-hard Rajnikanth fans in Japan. We wanted to express our affection for him,” said Mayo here.

The 'Jailer' song 'Kaavaalaa' featuring Tamannaah Bhatia and Rajinikanth has become extremely popular and the Japanese Ambassador to India, who is a huge fan of Rajinikanth himself, decided to record his version of the dance.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “Kaavaalaa dance video with Japanese YouTuber Mayo san(@MayoLoveIndia) My Love for Rajinikanth continues … @Rajinikanth #Jailer #rajinifans..Video courtesy: Japanese Youtuber Mayo san and her team”

https://twitter.com/HiroSuzukiAmbJP/status/1691731446917214612

In the video, the Japanese Ambassador embraces the iconic dance steps from the song. Earlier, Hiroshi Suzuki expressed his love for superstar Rajini taking up the ‘Thalaivar Challenge’ where he had to flip his glasses like Rajnikanth. He also wished Rajinikanth great success for the film.

He wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Vannakkam!@Rajinikanth, #Japan also loves you a lot!#Jailer #rajinifans”

“I saw Ambassador earlier doing his famous flipping glass shot and assumed he too is a big Rajni fan. That's why I suggested it to him, and so we did it jointly,” said Mayo.

29-year-old Mayo speaks Hindi fluently and loves eating ‘Pani Puri’. She studied Hindi at Osaka University and spent over a year in Delhi, Mayo fell in love with India while pursuing her studies.

Mayo one of the most famous Japanese YouTubers blogs on food, pop culture, travel and other aspects of life in India and Japan.

Mayo toldthat she was inspired by her father, who loved climbing in the Himalayas and told her how he loved India.

Revealing that ‘RRR’ was a big hit in Japan, Mayo hoped that the cultural understanding can be deeper between both countries.

“I believe that cultural understanding between India and Japan may be improved. ‘RRR’ was a tremendous hit in Japan, and more and more Japanese people are falling in love with India. Most of them have never visited India, but they enjoy watching Indian entertainment. So I hope they visit India and see the real India, and vice versa,” said Mayo.

Sung by Shilpa Rao and Anirudh Ravichander, the lyrics were penned by Arunraja Kamaraj. The dance moves of Tamannaah and Rajinikanth and the beats of the song from ‘Jailer’ have made it viral and trending.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor