"Wanted to speak of peace...": Vijay Deverakonda issues clarification over "tribal" remark

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 3 : Actor Vijay Deverakonda has issued a clarification after he faced backlash over a comment he made at the audio launch of his film 'Retro.'

His remarks, which mentioned "tribals," drew criticism from many who felt they were offensive to tribal communities.

Taking to X on Saturday, the actor addressed the issue, stating that he had no intention of hurting anyone, especially Scheduled Tribes, whom he respects deeply. In his statement, the actor also mentioned that the word "tribe" was used in a general, historical sense, not to refer to any particular group in India today.

"It has come to my attention that a remark I made during the Retro audio launch event has caused concern among some members of the public. I wish to sincerely clarify: there was absolutely no intention to hurt or target any community, especially our Scheduled Tribes, whom I deeply respect and consider an integral part of our country," the statement read.

"I was speaking about unityabout how India is one, our people are one, and how we must move forward together. In what world would I, while urging us to stand united as a country, deliberately discriminate against any group of Indians, all of whom I see as my family, like my brothers?" he added.

"The word 'tribe,' as I used it, was meant in the historical and dictionary sense, referring to a time centuries ago when human society globally was organised into tribes and clans, often in conflict. It was never a reference to the Scheduled Tribes classification, which was introduced during colonial and post-colonial India and formalised only in the mid-20th centurynot even 100 years ago," his statement further read.

Apologising to all those who felt hurt by his words, the actor mentioned that his only aim was to speak of peace and that he has always remained committed to using his platform to uplift and "never to divide."

"If any part of my message was misunderstood or hurtful, I express my sincere regret. My only aim was to speak of peace, progress, and togetherness. I remain committed to using my platform to uplift and unify never to divide," he concluded.

https://x.com/TheDeverakonda/status/1918547732970782776

During the audio launch of his film 'Retro,' which took place in Hyderabad, Vijay had said, "Pakistan can't even look after their own, who don't have proper electricity and water. What do they want to do here? India doesn't even need to attack Pakistan because Pakistanis themselves are fed up with their government and will attack them if this continues. They behave like tribals did 500 years ago with the way they fight. We should stand united as people and love each other. We always need to move forward as people and stay united. Education is super key. Let's all be happy and keep our parents happy; only then can we progress," Vijay vented his anger.

On April 22, terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran Meadow in Pahalgam, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, while leaving several others injured in one of the deadliest attacks in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike, in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans were killed.

