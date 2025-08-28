War 2 Box Office Collection Day 14: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's Film Crosses Rs 229 Crore in India

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 14: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 saw a slight drop in collections on its 14th day at the box office. The action thriller earned an estimated Rs 2.55 crore net on its second Wednesday, during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The Hindi version contributed Rs 1.99 crore, while the Telugu dubbed version added Rs 56 lakh. After 14 days, the film’s total stands at around Rs 229.80 crore, with Rs 170.99 crore from Hindi and Rs 55.46 crore from Telugu.

The film earned Rs 201.25 crore in its opening week but struggled in the second, adding Rs 30.55 crore, including Rs 25.74 crore in Hindi and Rs 4.36 crore in Telugu.

The film continues to face stiff competition from Rajinikanth’s Coolie, which released on the same day, August 14, and is currently leading the box office. Trade analysts say this week will be crucial for War 2 before new releases such as Param Sundari hit theatres on August 29.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 continues the YRF Spy Universe, following Pathaan and the Tiger franchise. Hrithik Roshan reprises his role as Kabir. Jr NTR and Kiara Advani play key roles. A post-credits scene teased the next film, Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, scheduled for release in December.