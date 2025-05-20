'War 2': Hrithik Roshan, NTR get into fierce face-off in action-packed teaser

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20 : Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan unveiled the teaser of his highly anticipated film 'War 2' on the occasion of NTR's birthday on Tuesday.

Taking to X, Hrithik welcomed him and wrote, "And so it begins, @tarak9999. Be prepared, there is no place for mercy. Welcome to Hell. Love, Kabir. #War2Teaser out NOW. #War2 only in theatres from 14th August. Releasing in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. @advani_kiara#AyanMukerji @yrf #YRFSpyUniverse"

https://x.com/iHrithik/status/1924699164560228568

The teaser shows Hrithik reprising his character of Kabir. It starts with a voiceover stating he had been keeping an eye on Hrithik Roshan's character, Kabir, for a while. 'Meri nazar kabse tujh pe hai Kabir..India's best soldier..R&AW ka best agent tu tha ab tu nahi...tu mujhe nahi janta.. Get ready for War'.

The voice referred to Kabir as "India's best soldier" and "R&AW's best agent," but said he is no longer that. Kiara Advani makes a stunning appearance in a bikini, and the teaser shows a romantic chemistry between Hrithik and her.

NTR also posted the teaser and wrote, "This time, the war has no rules. Watch #War2Teaser now."

https://x.com/tarak9999/status/1924704832751075717

'War 2' is one of the highly anticipated films of Indian cinema. Apart from NTR and Hrithik Roshan, the movie also stars Kiara Advani in a prominent role.

The film is a sequel to the 2019 action thriller 'War,' which starred Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vani Kapoor in the lead roles. Directed by Siddarth Anand, this high-octane action drama minted Rs 200 crores within seven days of its release in 2019. It's touted to be one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of that year.

The YRF Spy Universe is the biggest IP in Indian cinema today, having only delivered blockbusters with titles like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. War 2 is the sixth YRF Spy Universe film to be released.

Produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films, War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji, who will be collaborating with Hrithik Roshan for the first time. War 2 features NTR and Kiara Advani, alongside Hrithik. The film is set to release worldwide in theatres on August 14, 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor