‘War 2’ IANS Public Review: Falls short of the impact of ‘War’

Mumbai, Aug 14 The Hrithik Roshan and NTR-starrer “War 2” directed by Ayan Mukerji has hit the big screen and it seems not many are impressed as viewers have drawn comparison between the latest and its first installment, which was released in 2019.

“War 2” is an action thriller film directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film stars Hrithik Roshan, NTR, Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana and Anil Kapoor.

A viewer said that “War 2” is a good action movie but looks very made up.

“The action was good but it looked very fictional. ‘War 1’ looked more raw and natural. It looked made up in this one but it was good. Both the actors were good. War 2 has more action and the starting scene featuring Hrithik was good,” said the viewer.

He also seemed unimpressed with the ‘Janaab-E-Ali’ song and said that it was good but “was not very energetic. Will give 3.5 stars to the film.”

Another viewer, a fan of Hrithik, stressed that the film is packed with action and that Hrithik does not disappoint. However, drawing parallels with the 2019 “War”, said the first installment was way better.

“The film was quite good and the action was amazing. It was an action packed film. Throughout the start Hrithik had a cult entry. You will not be disappointed by seeing Hrithik Roshan in this movie because his looks, action and everything about him was amazing. Chemistry was a little off for me,” said the viewer.

Heaping praise at NTR, the cinephile said he “has done a good job.”

“The action was amazing. The music was very good.”

Choosing between War and War 2, pat came the reply: “War 1.”

“Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan were better because I remember it. War 1 was better but it is not that usual action film that works with a senseless point of view. Some of it makes sense. Action is making sense in War 2,” the cinephile said.

A cinema-goer seemed to be not impressed with Kiara Advani’s screen presence.

“Kiara Advani’s presence in the film is zero, don’t know what she is doing in the film. She wore a bikini because she knew her screen presence was nothing and thought about wearing it… There was a time when YashRaj heroines would wear chiffon sarees and set the screens on fire,” said the viewer.

“Have got to watch a good action film after a long time. It feels like I have seen a Hollywood film and not a Bollywood movie. The locations, story line, casting, dialogue delivery everything was good. Hrithik and NTR were just fiery.”

“Didn’t know whom to watch because they both were good. Music is weak. They both are such good dancers, they should have had a good dance sequence.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor