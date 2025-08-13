War 2 Ticket Sales Skyrocket as NTR Mania Takes Over Andhra Pradesh & Telangana

NTR is one of the biggest actors in Indian cinema, with a fan following that is not just limited across the nation, but worldwide. He creates a storm in theatres whenever he appears on the big screen, with fans flocking in massive numbers. Now, he is headlining two of the biggest films of 2025 and 2026, first War 2, releasing this week, and next NTRXNEEL, set for next year. He is all set for his big Bollywood debut with War 2, starring alongside Hrithik Roshan.

As the release date approaches and ticket pre-sales kick off, fans are going absolutely crazy to watch NTR on the big screen. Ticket sales for both Hindi and Telugu versions, especially in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, are soaring higher than anywhere else, showcasing the actor’s immense love and loyalty among South Indian audiences. The frenzy in these states clearly shows that NTR is the magic element of War 2, making it poised to be bigger than ever. Fans are rushing to secure their seats, ensuring the film will be a blockbuster event.

War 2, helmed by Ayan Mukerji and part of YRF’s Spy Universe, stars NTR alongside Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani in lead roles. The highly anticipated film is set to release in theatres on August 14, 2025, promising massive excitement and record-breaking box office numbers.

After War 2, NTR will headline NTRXNEEL, directed by KGF filmmaker Prashanth Neel, slated to release on June 25, 2026, and expected to be next year’s biggest cinematic event. Beyond these two blockbusters, NTR is reportedly collaborating with Trivikram Srinivas for a mythological drama, where he may portray the revered deity Lord Karthikeya, also known as Murugan, adding another exciting chapter to his illustrious career.