Warda Nadiadwala drops 'tea-time' video from sets of Salman Khan-starrer 'Sikandar'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 3 : With superstar Salman Khan beginning shooting for his long-awaited film 'Sikandar', new photographs offer a glimpse into the sets of the film directed by AR Murugadoss.

Taking to her X account on Tuesday, producer Sajid Nadiadwala's wife Warda Nadiadwala, dropped a video offering a look at tea time on the sets of 'Sikandar', starring actor Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna.

In the video, Warda was seen enjoying some delicious snacks during the filming break.

Sharing the video, Warda added a caption that read, "Tea Time on the sets of #Sikandar. Chai pe Aao!"

Tea Time on the sets of #Sikandar ☕ Chai pe Aao! pic.twitter.com/g0jFaoS5wo— Warda S Nadiadwala 🐎 (@WardaNadiadwala) July 2, 2024

Last month, Warda shared pictures from the sets offer a glimpse into the 'mahurat shot' of the film.

Taking to her X account she shared these exciting updates from the sets of 'Sikandar'.

In the pictures, Warda was seen holding the clapperboard with 'Mahurat Shot' written on it, while director AR Murugadoss smiles in the background.

In the tweet, Warda wrote, "And the action begins today!! Need all your love and blessings. #SajidNadiadwala's #Sikandar Directed by @ARMurugadoss Releasing in cinemas EID 2025."

And the action begins today!! Need all your love and blessings 🙏🏼🎬#SajidNadiadwala’s #Sikandar Directed by @ARMurugadoss Releasing in cinemas EID 2025 🎬@BeingSalmanKhan @iamRashmika @NGEMovies #SikandarEid2025 pic.twitter.com/d76xbw9qm4 — Warda S Nadiadwala 🐎 (@WardaNadiadwala) June 27, 2024

Earlier in June, Salman took to Instagram and shared a picture from the sets of the film.

In the picture, Salman is wearing a light blue shirt and smiling at a screen nearby.

Film producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Murugadoss can be seen sharing a laugh with him.

In the film, Salman will share screen space with actor Rashmika Mandanna.

In May, the production house officially announced the news on its social media handles that Rashmika Mandanna is part of the film.

"Welcoming the fabulous @rashmika_mandanna to star opposite @beingsalmankhan in #Sikandar! Can't wait for their on-screen magic to unfold on EID 2025!"Rashmika also took to her Instagram Stories to post, "You guys for a long time have been asking me for the next update and here it is. Surprise!! I'm truly grateful and honoured to be a part of Sikandar."

'Sikandar' marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their previous successful collaborations 'Kick', 'Judwaa', and 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi'. The film will hit the theatres on Eid 2025.

