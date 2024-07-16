Warner Bros. 'Bad Fairies' gets a release date, check out

Los Angeles [US], July 16 : Warner Bros has locked the release of its animated musical 'Bad Fairies'.

On Tuesday, the makers announced that 'Bad Fairies' will hit theatres on July 23, 2027, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie from director Megan Nicole Dong, known for creating and directing the Netflix animated musical series Centaurworld, is currently in production in London.

Warner Bros. also announced that Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss who co-created the Tony-winning musical Six and the new musical Why Am I So Single, premiering on London's West End next month will write the songs for Bad Fairies. Grammy-nominated musician Isabella Summers (Florence and the Machine) has come on board to compose the score and produce the songs.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Bad Fairies is touted as a "subversive musical comedy set in present-day London and focusing on a rule-breaking group of badass fairies. Dong directs the feature from a script by Deborah Frances-White, host of podcast The Guilty Feminist. DNEG Animation serves as digital partners for Bad Fairies."

"Warner Bros. Pictures Animation and Locksmith Animation are excited to welcome this extraordinary dream team of musical talents, Toby Marlow, Lucy Moss and Isabella Summers into our Bad Fairies family," said Warner Bros. Pictures Animation president Bill Damaschke and Locksmith Animation CCO Mary Coleman said in a joint statement.

"Together they will bring vibrant and unforgettable dimension to the story, and we cannot wait to share it with audiences around the world in 2027."

Details regarding the voice cast have not been disclosed yet.

