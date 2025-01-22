Warner Bros Pictures unveils 2025 slate, 'Wicked: For Good', 'Superman' in lineup

Los Angeles [US], January 22 : 2025 is going to be super exciting for Hollywood lovers as Warner Bros Pictures announced their slate for this year.

The lineup includes Superman, Jurassic World: Rebirth, horror thrillers like The Conjuring: Last Rites, Final Destination: Bloodlines, live-action like How to Train your Dragon 2, Wicked: For Good, gaming adaptations like A Minecraft Movie, Mortal Kombat II, a formula one racing film F1 along with Michael, a film on the legendary pop star Michael Jackson.

While Mickey 17 starring Robert Pattinson and directed by Academy Award winning Bong Joon-Ho releasing on March 7.

Based on one of the most popular game in the video game history, 'A Minecraft Movie' starring Jason Momoa and Jack Black releases on April 4. From the new age director-actor duo taking over Hollywood - Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan, Sinners, a new vision of fear releases on April 18.

On May 16, the worldwide record-breaking supernatural horror franchise is coming up with its sixth installment - Final Destination: Bloodlines. The highly anticipated Formula 1 racing feature film F1 starring Brad Pitt releases on June 27. In his signature style, director James Gunn is taking on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe. Superman starring David Corenswet releases on July 11.

The Conjuring: Last Rites delivers the final thrilling chapter of the iconic Conjuring cinematic universe on September 5.

A sci-fi horror film, The Bride starring Christian Bale releases on September 26.

A live-action/CG hybrid road trip comedy, Animal Friends starring Ryan Reynolds and Jason Momoa releases on October 10.

The sequel to 2021's blockbuster and based on world famous video game, Mortal Kombat II releases on October 24.

Warner Bros. Pictures will also release titles from Universal Pictures, making the entire slate very interesting for the fans.

Anora, a romantic comedy releases on February 21. The Brutalist starring Adrien Brody releases on February 28. Both these films are strong Academy Award contenders.

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, the latest in the much-loved Bridget franchise sees the return of Renee Zellweger in the Titular role and supported by a cast that includes Hugh Grant, Colin Firth, Emma Thompson, Isla Fisher & Chiwetel Ejiofor and releases on February 14.

Black Bag, an espionage thriller directed by Steven Soderbergh and starring Cate Blanchett, Michael Fassbender and Pierce Brosnan releases on March 14.

How to Train your Dragon (Live Action version of the Animated classic) directed by the original film's director Dean DeBlois and also featuring Mason Thames, Nico Parker & Gerard Butler releases on June 13. M3GAN 2.0, the sequel to the extremely successful M3GAN and produced by Jason Blum & James Wan releases on June 27.

Jurassic World: Rebirth, a brand new edition of the eternal Jurassic saga starring Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali & Rupert Friend and directed by Gareth Edwards (Godzilla) releases on July 4.

Sharing the details about 2025 release dates, Denzil Dias, VP and Managing Director - India Theatrical, in a statement said, "We're incredibly proud to present such a dynamic and exciting slate of films for 2025. Working with some of the most talented filmmakers in the world, we're bringing powerful stories and unforgettable characters to the big screen. From epic blockbusters to thrilling horrors, heartwarming family adventures to compelling dramas, our diverse lineup from Warner Bros. Discovery and Universal Pictures offers something for every audience, across all ages and genres. This lineup is a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional cinematic experiences for Indian audiences."

The Bad Guys 2, from the DreamWorks Animation Franchise, based on the popular Bad Guys book series by Aaron Blabey sees the return of the original voice cast that includes Sam Rockwell, Anthony Ramos & Awkwafina releases on August 1.

Nobody 2, the sequel to the 2021 film that surprised everyone with its innovative action set-pieces sees Bob Odenkirk headlining the role once again. Directed by famous Indonesian movie director Timo Tjahjanto, the film releases on August 22.

Downton Abbey 3, the third film in the evergreen Downton franchise and directed by Simon Curtis releases on September 12.

Michael, a feature film on the legendary pop star featuring Jackson's nephew Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long & Miles Teller and directed by Antoine Fuqua releases on October 2.

Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie a live-action/animated feature comedy film based on the beloved Gabby's Dollhouse series releases on October 17.

Wicked: For Good, the second part to the wildly successful 2024's Wicked sees the return of all the cast members from the first film. Directed by Jon M. Chu, the film releases on November 21.

Five Nights at Freddy's 2, the second part of the surprise hit from 2023 and based on the most popular Video game series of the same name starring Josh Hutcherson releases on December 5.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor