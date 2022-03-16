Warrant issued against Shilpa Shetty's mother Sunanda in loan repayment case

A Mumbai court has issued issued a bailable warrant against Sunanda Shetty, the mother of Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty, for allegedly defaulting on a loan of Rs 21 lakh. Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate R R Khan had earlier this week issued summons to Shilpa, her mother Sunanda, and sister Shamita Shetty in a fraud case filed by Parshad Firoze Amra, owner of an automobile agency over the payment of loans. The Shetty family challenged the summons in the sessions court.

On Monday, session Judge A.Z. Khan stayed the magistrate’s order against Shilpa and Shamita, but proceedings against Sunanda will continue in the lower court. The sessions judge, while staying the process against Shilpa and Shamita, observed that their parents, Surendra Shetty and Sunanda were partners in the firm, while no document was produced to show that their daughters were also partners and had any concern with the payment of the loan. On Tuesday, the magistrate refused to grant exemption from appearance to Sunanda Shetty who did not remain present, and issued a bailable warrant against her, said advocate Zain Shroff of Y & A Legal which is representing complainant Parhad Amra. Amra has alleged that Surendra Shetty borrowed money from him in 2015 and it was supposed to be repaid by January 2017 but was never repaid.

