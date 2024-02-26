"Was an honour": Yami Gautam on PM Modi's shoutout to 'Article 370'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26 : Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's big shoutout to her latest release 'Article 370', which has opened to positive reviews and has been making brisk business at the box office, actor Yami Gautam on Monday said "it was an honour".

Addressing an event during his recent visit to Jammu, Prime Minister Modi brought up the film, which is based on the events leading up to the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, saying, "I have been told that a film titled 'Article 370' is releasing this week. It is good that a film has been made on this subject. Apart from entertaining audiences, it will also raise awareness on the events that prompted us to take this decision. It will put them up to speed with facts."

Responding to PM Modi's remark, Yami told ANI, "It was an honour. I couldn't believe it at first. I was giving some interviews at the time and, all of a sudden, my phone was flooded with notifications. It is a matter of great pride that the Prime Minister of our country knows about us and our film. Momentarily, I had this slight childish feeling: 'He knows me? Really? Such words of encouragement and support coming from the PM, no less, are very important for our film and will spur us on to come out with similar projects in future."

Earlier, Yami took to Instagram to respond to PM Modi's remark, posting, "It is an absolute honour to watch PM @narendramodi Ji talk about #Article370Movie. My team and I really hope that we all exceed your expectations in bringing this incredible story to the screen!"

Yami plays Zooni Haksar, an intelligence officer, in the film that is set in the erstwhile state and revolves around the removal of special status for Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

In a landmark movie on August 5, 2019, the Centre notified the revocation of Article 370, which guaranteed special constitutional privileges to Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated the region into two Union TerritoriesJammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

According to the makers, the film has minted Rs 34.71 crore gross worldwide over three days.

