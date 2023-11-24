Was given 'boring tag' by some people after I quit alcohol, says Pooja Bhatt

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 24 : Actor Pooja Bhatt has often opened up about her battle with alcoholism and how she found love in sobriety.

In a recent interview with ANI, the 'Zakhm' star shared how social drinkers used to judge her after she decided to quit alcohol a couple of years ago.

" For the first time in my life, I was given the tag of being boring. I was like wow that is something new. You know why because I don't drink. You see most of people live in denial.. they are like no, no I only drink in the evening or on weekends..I don't drink alone... they feel that they have control over their drinking habit but that is a myth. If you take a sip and then you can't control yourself then you have a problem," she said on the sidelines of the 54th IFFI, where her film 'Sanaa' was premiered.

"When a person admits that I have an issue and deals with their demons then the rest of the people who are hiding away from their demons get uncomfortable," Pooja added.

Previously in one of her Instagram posts, Pooja said that alcohol was her drug of choice.

"Alcohol is a drug and was my drug of choice. Just because it is socially acceptable does not mean it is not. I have had to make more excuses for NOT drinking in the last few yrs than I ever have for drinking-to friends, foes and 'well' meaning acquaintances alike," she said.

Pooja Bhatt is nearly seven years sober and she is clearly proud of her journey.

