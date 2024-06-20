"Was glued from the word go": Vidya Balan lauds Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20 : Actor Vidya Balan, who is set to star alongside Kartik Aaryan in the upcoming film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,' lauded Kartik's recent work in the movie 'Chandu Champion.'

Vidya on Thursday, took to her Instagram Story to add a video sharing her thoughts on the film.

In the video, the 'Kahaani' actress expressed her admiration for the team's effort, and said, "Big congratulations to Kartik and Kabir, and the entire team of Chandu Champion. I think I cannot even imagine what kind of hard work has gone into this film but I felt like it showed in very frame. What a story firstly. Oh my God!"

Praising the film's narrative and its impact, Vidya continued, "So inspiring. I can't imagine that it is someone's actual life story, and they went through so much. It's a very gripping and engaging film. I was glued from the word go. So, if you haven't seen it yet, please do. A big hug to Kartik and more power to you and to all of you who made Chandu Champion. I enjoyed the film."

Meanwhile, Vidya Balan was last seen in 'Do Aur Do Pyaar'.

Directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta and presented by Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment, 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' also stars Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy and Pratik Gandhi.

The film is now out on Disney+ Hotstar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor