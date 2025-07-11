"Was not expecting this...": Director Bharat Shrinate after HC stays 'Udaipur Files' release

New Delhi [India], July 11 : Director of 'Udaipur Files: Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder', Bharat S Shrinate on Friday said that he was shocked by the High Court's order to halt the release of the film, which was scheduled to hit theatres today.

Shrinate toldthat he was not "expecting" the Delhi High Court to order a stay on the release of the film.

"I was not expecting such a decision because just a day before the petition (in Delhi HC), the petitioner filed a petition in the SC and it was denied. So, in the High Court, I don't know how it happened," said Shrinate.

The director further stated that they will move the Supreme Court to request the removal of a stay order for the film.

"We are not questioning any judicial. So we are going to the Supreme Court," added Bharat.

The Delhi High Court had yesterday ordered a stay on the release of the film.

The stay will remain in effect until the Central Government decides on the revision application filed by Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind against the certification granted by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Anish Dayal passed the interim order while hearing two petitions, one by Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind and another by journalist Prashant Tandon, challenging the CBFC's decision to grant certification to the film.

The petitioners argued that the film's release could disturb communal harmony and pose a serious threat to public order, given the sensitive nature of the subject.

The Court observed that since the petitioners had been relegated to invoke the revisional remedy under the Cinematograph Act, 1952, the release of the film must remain stayed until a decision is made on their application for interim relief.

"We provide that till the grant of interim relief is decided, there shall be a stay on the release of the film," the bench stated.

'Udaipur Files' is based on the 2022 murder of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor in Udaipur, Rajasthan, who was brutally killed in broad daylight by two men allegedly angered by a social media post in support of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

The incident had triggered national outrage and raised serious concerns about radicalisation and communal violence.

The petitioners contended that the film sensationalises the incident and may further inflame tensions. They also raised concerns over the timing of the release, just ahead of upcoming elections in several states.

The Court, while not going into the merits of the film itself, held that the legal procedure for challenging CBFC certification must be followed and ensured that no irreparable damage occurs in the interim.

