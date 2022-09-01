Was Vijay Deverakonda's Liger Sabotaged? Here's the truth

The failure of Vijay Deverakonda-Anaya Panday's 'Liger' has sent shivers down the spine of the movie industry. Liger was one of the most awaited movies of the year, when it finally hit theatres, it left everyone disappointed. In no time, netizens took to social media to call it a ‘pan-India disaster’. While the film is struggling at the box office too, its South distributor Warangal Srinu has now said that the film was ‘Sabotaged’.

In a recent interview with E-Times, Srinu expressed concern over films facing negativity on social media and shared that the entertainment industry is going through a ‘very bad phase’. He also mentioned that in the quest of ‘banning actors and filmmakers’, lives of hundreds of crew members are getting impacted.“Do we realise that in our quest of banning actors and filmmakers, based on preconceived notions, we are ruining poor families of poor crew members. The movies will decrease and lead to chaos in several families who depend on it for their daily meal. The movie industry is going through a very bad phase and social media users who are members of the unjustified ban culture that has come to dominate, should be ignored. There seems to be a concerted campaign against us, almost every day. This is totally uncalled for. See the film and if you don’t like it, thrash it. But how can you thrash it before it has been released and you haven’t seen it?" he said. Liger is the first time that Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are sharing the screen. In the film, Deverakonda is playing the role of an MMA artist. The film also marks the Bollywood debut of American boxer Mike Tyson. In association with Puri connects, Liger is being produced jointly by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Liger is available in theatres in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.