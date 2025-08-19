Washington Sundar Meets Liverpool Legend Ian Rush at Anfield

Indian cricketer Washington Sundar recently visited Liverpool FC and met none other than Ian Rush — the club’s legendary striker, record goalscorer, and current ambassador. The meeting brought together two sporting worlds: Sundar, known for his calm and composed all-round performances for India, and Rush, who is synonymous with Liverpool’s footballing legacy.

The two shared a special exchange at Anfield, celebrating the global bond that sports create across generations and disciplines.This rare interaction between a young Indian cricket star and one of football's all-time greats makes for a compelling culture-meets-sport story.





Meanwhile Washington Sundar’s exclusion from Asia Cup squad came as a shock. With his ability to control games with the ball and contribute handy runs, Sundar was seen as a natural fit in the UAE conditions. His recent showing in the Test series against England only underlined his growing maturity, but the selectors chose to go in a different direction.