Waste-free campaign in Kerala seeks helps from Malayalam film industry

Kochi (Kerala) [India], October 5: The 'Malinya Muktham Nava Keralam' campaign, which is a holistic movement aiming at creating a healthy society that values sustainable goals and cleanliness has asked for the Malayalam film industry's assistance in raising awareness about the ongoing waste management programme and fostering healthy garbage disposal habits among the general people.

At a meeting jointly convened by the Local Self Government Department (LSGD) and the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) here, the District Coordinator of Suchitwa Mission K K Manoj said the possibilities of bringing the film industry on board for the success of the campaign should be explored.

Manoj enlisted the help of the KFCC to carry out the campaign successfully, stating that society should profit from art.

It was also emphasized that the film industry and movie houses have to embrace green protocol through proper coordination with the respective Local Self Government Institutions (LSGIs).

KFCC President Jacob B R, General Secretary Saji Nanthiyattu, Treasurer M A George, Joint Secretary Mummy Century, former President T Suresh Kumar; representatives of film distributors and producer associations, and District Suchitwa Mission Assistant Coordinator Liji K J were also present.

Through the intensive campaign, the government aims at making the state's LSGIs garbage-free by 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor