Watch : Actress Ananya Panday Goes for Eco-Friendly Ganesh Idol Immersion at Mumbai Residence

Actress Ananya Panday welcomed Ganpati Bappa at her Mumbai's residence for 1.5 days. On Thursday August 28 she did Ganesh Visarjan in a very eco-friendly way. She shared a video of Ganpati visarjan on social media. Video of this has gone viral and fans are loving her choice of doing Ganpati immersion at home rather than going to sea.

In viral video, actress was seen surrounded by close family members. Ananya and her mother Bhavana Pandey did ganpati immersion in small bucket. Before saying finally goodbye, actress told her wish in Bappa's ear and then did immersion. Fans appreciated her choice of a home immersion over a sea immersion. The video showed Ananya, surrounded by family, immersing the idol in a small bucket after whispering a wish to Bappa.

Earlier, she had shared photos of the family in traditional attire posing with the decorated idol.On the work front, Ananya, last seen in Kesari: Chapter 2, has several upcoming projects, including Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri with Kartik Aaryan and Chand Mera Dil opposite Lakshaya, a romantic drama directed by Vivek Soni and produced by Dharma Productions. For now, she is enjoying the festive season with her family.