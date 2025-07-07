Watch: Actress Zareen Khan Shares Old Video of Her First Meeting With Katrina Kaif At Premiere of Race

Actress Zareen Khan is known for her work in some popular movies like Hate story 3, 1921 and houseful 2. She entered in Bollywood through movie Veer in 2010 opposite Salman Khan. She often used to get compared with Katrina Kaif as they look similar. Recently actress shared an throwback video with Katrina Kaif in which she was a fan girl. While sharing video Zareen wrote "Oh my Goddd ! Came across this video and the memory is still so fresh. I clearly remember this moment … it’s from the premiere of the movie RACE."

Race film got released in 2008 and was one of the top earing film of that time with good music and plot. In this film along with Katrina Kaif this film features Anil Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Bipasha Basu plays a prominent role. A video shared by Zareen is from the premiere of film. Katrina is seen wearing pink saree while Zareen is seen wearing black dress. Zareen is seen totally in a fan girl mood for Katrina. While expressing her views in throwback video she said, "Thanks to a friend who got us passes, we were able to experience the magic firsthand. At that point, I was just a wide-eyed fan , never imagining I’d one day be a part of the film industry."

She further added, "Look at how happy I am in this video, a total fangirl … grinning from ear to ear , getting an autograph from the woman i thought was and is breathtakingly beautiful." Talking about work Zareen Khan's last film appearance was in 2021's Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele, which premiered on Disney+Hotstar. Personally, she recently ended a three-year relationship with Shivashish Mishra. In contrast, Katrina was last seen in the 2024 film Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi and has been away from films since.