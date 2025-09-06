"Watch all beings in awe of you..." Ravie Dubey's adorable birthday message for Sargun Mehta

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 : As actor Sargun Mehta turned a year older on Saturday, she received an adorable birthday wish from her husband Ravie Dubey.

Taking to Instagram, Ravie wrote, "Love is blind , Respect isn't , to be respected one has to be wise , receptive ,intimidating , adorable ,realistic , delusional , soft , fierce,child like and God like all at the same time, Sargun it's your destiny to be respected by the whole world...i imagine myself every day standing strongly behind you with tears of gratitude in my eyes as i watch all beings in awe of you ...i don't know where my reverence for you comes from ,it's not from this lifetime alone, it can't be , you have blessed my life in infinite lifetimes ..i feel it every time i look at you ..i know it ..happy birthday my darling."

He also shared a couple of romantic pictures with Sargun.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DORG9l-iW47/?hl=en&img_index=5

Ravie and Sargun tied the knot on December 7, 2013. The couple first met on the set of the TV show 12/24 Karol Bagh, where their on screen collaboration blossomed into love during the shoot.

In 2019, they launched their production company, Dreamiyata Drama, which went on to produce popular shows such as Udaariyaan and Junooniya.

