Watch: Amaal Mallik Gets Emotional, Armaan Malik Comforts Him With a Forehead Kiss in Bigg Boss 19, Video Goes Viral

Amaal Mallik is in Bigg boss house win audience heart with his amazing game plan. Now Bigg Boss season 19 is in its family week. During this family members of participants comes in house and boost their housemates. After Kunicka, Farrhana, Ashnoor and Gaurav Khanna's family members Amaal Mallik Family member came unexpected in house and singer broke down in tears.

Maker's have released new promo which revealed that from Mallik family, Armaan Malik came into bigg boss 19 house and seeing brother Amaal Mallik got emotional and started crying. Brothers' emotional bond brought tears to the eyes of not only the housemates but also the fans. Armaan entered the BB house singing. Amaal was lying by the pool. Armaan went to his brother and hugged him, kissed his brother's forehead, and wiped away his tears. Amaal and Armaan later hugged each other and cried. Farhana Bhatt, sitting nearby, became emotional watching this moment.

Fans had been eagerly awaiting Amaal and Armaan's reunion. Previously, there were reports that Amaal's father, Daboo Malik, would enter the show. However, Armaan surprised his brother by entering the house instead. People have loved Amaal and Armaan's bond. Both brothers are big names in the music industry. Amaal has mentioned his family several times on the show.

Amaal created controversy when he suddenly announced his separation from his family on social media. He was suffering from depression at the time. The singer told his parents that the reason for his separation from his brother Armaan was that he would taunt him while praising Armaan's success. Fed up with this, Amaal posted a frustrated post about breaking ties with his family. However, he has now clarified that he has no differences with his family or his brother.

Watch Brother's emotional reunion

Speaking of the game, Amaal is dominating Bigg Boss. His journey on the show has been a roller coaster ride. He has been reprimanded several times for using abusive language. It remains to be seen whether the audience will make Amaal the winner after displaying such strength.